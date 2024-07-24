Seymour was promoted from Double-A Montgomery to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three in five innings for the Bulls.

The 25-year-old southpaw actually made two starts at Triple-A late in 2021 just to keep pitching after the High-A season wrapped up. Since then he's undergone Tommy John surgery and this is his first full season since the procedure. Seymour's fastball velocity isn't great (sits in the low-90s), but he's got a plus changeup and a quality slider. He logged a 2.36 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 91.1 innings at Double-A prior to his promotion.