Paredes went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-4 over Atlanta.

Paredes pushed the Rays' lead to 4-0 with a two-run homer in the opening frame, which is his 16th long ball of the season and the third in his past five games. The 24-year-old enters the All-Star break with a .265/.370/.504 slash line, 14 doubles, 56 RBI and 43 runs through 80 contests.