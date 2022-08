Paredes went 2-for-2 with two home runs, three RBI and three walks in Sunday's 12-4 win over the Red Sox.

Paredes got the scoring started with a solo shot in the second inning, followed by a two-run homer in the fourth, both against starter Nick Pivetta. The rookie infielder has gone deep four times in his last six appearances after snapping a 21-game homerless drought. He's now slashing .225/.306/.484 with 18 home runs, 40 RBI and a 48:29 K:BB through 291 plate appearances this season.