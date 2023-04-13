site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Isaac Paredes: On the bench
RotoWire Staff
Paredes is not in the Rays' lineup for Thursday's contest against the Red Sox.
It's a regular day off after he had started each of the last seven games. Paredes is off to an excellent start, posting a .925 OPS with three long balls.
