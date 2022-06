Feyereisen (shoulder) is feeling better but is still only receiving treatment, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Feyereisen has been sidelined since June 3 with a bone bruise in his shoulder. Manager Kevin Cash noted Monday that the issue is still causing enough soreness that Feyereisen has yet to begin throwing in any capacity. A return early in July remains possible, though Feyereisen will likely have to begin ramping up in short order to make a return prior to the All-Star break.