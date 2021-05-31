Feyereisen gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his third save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Yankees.

A Rougned Odor double with two outs made things a bit interesting, but Feyereisen then struck out Miguel Andujar to end the threat. The right-hander has a win, save or blown save in all five of his appearances since joining Tampa Bay, and even if he doesn't completely usurp Diego Castillo in the ninth inning for the Rays, Feyereisen seems very comfortable in a high-leverage role.