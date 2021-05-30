Feyereisen earned the save during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rays by recording one strikeout and not allowing a baserunner during the ninth inning.

Diego Castillo tossed a scoreless eighth inning to line up for the victory, and Feyereisen closed the door in the ninth to nab his second save since being acquired by the Rays last week. Manager Kevin Cash will mix-and-match his options for saves -- four different relievers and recorded multiple saves this season -- and Feyereisen has quickly established himself as a trusted option for his new team. Castillo should be looked at as the primary closer, but Feyereisen is in the mix along with Pete Fairbanks, Jeffrey Springs and Andrew Kittredge.