The Rays re-signed Fraley to a one-year, $3 million contract Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays non-tendered Fraley last week, but he's now back on a new one-year pact. Fraley has never had more than 382 plate appearances in a major-league season, in part due to injury issues but also due to the left-handed hitter's career .508 OPS versus lefty pitchers. The 30-year-old does have a career .261/.344/.432 batting line against righties, though, and will be part of Tampa Bay's outfield mix in 2026.