Beeks tossed two shutout innings as Wednesday's opener against the Orioles, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Beeks was named the opener for Wednesday's contest and did his job before handing the ball off to Yonny Chirinos. The 29-year-old has not been particularly effective overall this season. He owns a 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB across 18 innings. His strikeout to walk ratio is currently the worst it's been over his five-year career and his 5.14 FIP would be the highest. He'll look to build off Wednesday's effort and produce some more scoreless outings.