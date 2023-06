The Rays optioned Beeks to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Beeks will cede his spot in the bullpen and on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Zack Littell (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The demotion comes after Beeks was lit up for eight earned runs on 10 hits and four walks over 5.2 innings across his last four appearances for the Rays.