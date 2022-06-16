Beeks is listed as the Rays' scheduled starter for Thursday's game against the Yankees and will presumably serve as an opener in a bullpen day for Tampa Bay.

Beeks will be pitching on three days' rest and hasn't covered more than 2.1 innings in his 16 appearances on the season, so manager Kevin Cash is unlikely to let the southpaw go more than once through the batting order before turning the game over to the bullpen. Ralph Garza looks to be the top candidate to provide length in relief if needed, but the Rays are more likely to get by with multiple arms rather than a true primary pitcher to cover innings once Beeks exits.