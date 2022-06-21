Beeks will start Tuesday against the Yankees and is expected to serve as an opener in what will likely be a bullpen day for the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beeks will make his second consecutive start against the Yankees after he tossed two perfect innings while striking out one in a loss to New York last Thursday. Since allowing three runs to the Angels on May 9, the 28-year-old has surrendered just one run over 15.1 innings in his last 10 appearances and he now owns a 1.29 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 33 punchouts over 28 frames this season. Ralph Garza could be deployed in long relief behind Beeks, though manager Kevin Cash hasn't committed to any of his bullpen arms being used as a bulk reliever.