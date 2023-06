Beeks is listed as the Rays' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Athletics.

Though the team hasn't confirmed as much, Yonny Chirinos is likely to operate as a bulk reliever behind Beeks, who will be making his seventh start of the season. In his previous six starts, Beeks has covered between 1.2 and three innings on each occasion while pitching to a cumulative 2.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.