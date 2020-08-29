Beeks (elbow) will have Tommy John surgery done Sept. 2, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Beeks was transferred to the 45-day injured list Wednesday with a left elbow sprain and will now undergo Tommy John surgery to repair the issue. Beeks will more than likely miss the entire 2021 season while rehabbing although a potential return late in the year could technically still be an option. The left-hander had a 3.26 ERA while recording two holds and one save in 19.1 innings out of relief.