Adam picked up the save Sunday with a clean ninth inning, sealing an 8-7 win over the Yankees.

Adam blew his first save in his last outing against the Yankees on Friday but bounced back Sunday, setting down New York 1-2-3 to cap Tampa Bay's one-run victory. The 31-year-old Adam has been excellent this season, allowing just one earned run in his last 9.2 innings, lowering his ERA to 1.59 with a 1.00 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB through 17 innings this season. Pete Fairbanks (forearm) is expected to return on Tuesday for the Rays, though Adam has done his part to maintain a share of the ninth-inning job.