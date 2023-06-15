Adam picked up the save Wednesday against the Athletics, allowing one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning. He did not issue a walk.

Adam continues to operate as Tampa Bay's primary closer with Pete Fairbanks (hip) on the injured list. The former sports a 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB across 31 appearances (29.1 innings), but he's just 11-for-15 in save opportunities. While Adam has been steady as a late-inning option, Fairbanks' impending return will likely reduce Adam's overall fantasy value moving forward.