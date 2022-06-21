Adam (0-2) allowed two earned runs on two hits to take the loss Monday against the Yankees.

Adam entered the game with the score knotted at two in the ninth inning. He got the first out, but then allowed a single, triple and sacrifice fly to account for the runs and take the loss. His usage Monday fell in line with that of a traditional closer, but he entered in the fourth inning Sunday. That suggests Adam is being used as the primary high-leverage reliever out of the Tampa Bay bullpen, which would cost him the chance for saves. He has been excellent regardless of usage this season, maintaining a 1.30 ERA and 0.69 WHIP across 27.2 innings.