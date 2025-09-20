Scholtens was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Scholtens, who was claimed off waivers by Tampa Bay on Aug. 4 after he was designated for assignment by the White Sox, has a 4.13 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB in 32.2 innings across seven starts for the Bulls. The 31-year-old righty hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023, when he logged a 5.29 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 85 innings for the White Sox. He'll likely work as a low-leverage reliever capable of getting more than three outs.