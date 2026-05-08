Scholtens is listed as the Rays' probable starting pitcher for Friday's game in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Scholtens had pitched in bulk relief behind Griffin Jax his last two times out, but the Rays have elected to separate the two pitchers during this turn through the rotation. After Jax was built up enough to made a four-inning start in Thursday's 8-4 win, Scholtens is set to receive his own starting opportunity Friday. Even with Steven Matz (elbow) recently going on the injured list to create openings in the rotation for both Jax and Scholtens, it's unclear if either of the two will be in line for long-term starting roles. The Rays are planning on having Mason Englert (forearm) get stretched out as a depth option for the rotation once he returns from the IL, and Joe Boyle (elbow) has already made a two-inning rehab appearance and could eventually reclaim a starting gig for the big club when he's activated.