Rays' Jesse Scholtens: Throwing again, timeline TBD

Scholtens (wrist) completed a 20-pitch bullpen session June 8 but is without a clear target date for a return, MLB.com reports.

The Rays haven't indicated that Scholtens suffered a setback following that bullpen session, but the lack of recent updates on his status likely suggests that his return from the 15-day injured list isn't imminent. Scholtens posted a 3.82 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB in 37.2 innings over nine appearances (two starts) for Tampa Bay before hitting the shelf May 26 due to a right wrist strain.