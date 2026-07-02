Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rays' Jesse Scholtens: Throwing again, timeline TBD

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Scholtens (wrist) completed a 20-pitch bullpen session June 8 but is without a clear target date for a return, MLB.com reports.

The Rays haven't indicated that Scholtens suffered a setback following that bullpen session, but the lack of recent updates on his status likely suggests that his return from the 15-day injured list isn't imminent. Scholtens posted a 3.82 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB in 37.2 innings over nine appearances (two starts) for Tampa Bay before hitting the shelf May 26 due to a right wrist strain.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!