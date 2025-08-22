Boyle (1-3) allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings to take the loss versus the Cardinals on Thursday.

The one bright spot was that he kept the ball in the yard for just the second time in his last six outings. Boyle has allowed at least six runs three times in that span, and he's also issued three or more walks in three of those starts. For the season, the 26-year-old is at a disappointing 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 39:21 K:BB through 36.2 innings over 10 appearances (six starts). Boyle is tentatively projected to make his next start at Cleveland.