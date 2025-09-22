Boyle allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out nine over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Sunday.

Boyle pitched fairly well, but the four walks got his pitch count up early. He exited at 93 pitches (62 strikes), and the Rays' bullpen was able to keep the lead the rest of the way. Boyle has had mixed results this year, but he's now at a 4.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 53:25 K:BB through 47 innings over 12 appearances (eight starts). He's allowed just one run over 10.1 innings in his two outings since returning to the big-league roster after a rough August. Boyle should get one more start this season, which is expected to be on the road in Toronto.