Boyle (1-4) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings.

Boyle gave up just one earned run over his last two starts, but he couldn't carry that momentum into Saturday's AL East clash. He generated 15 whiffs on 92 pitches but couldn't avoid the loss as the Rays were limited to just one run. Boyle appeared in 13 games (nine starts) for the Rays in 2025 and will end the season with a 4.67 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 58:28 K:BB across 52 innings.