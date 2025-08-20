Aranda (wrist) is scheduled to have X-rays on Wednesday, with manager Kevin Cash noting that the tests "will provide a little more clarity" on the first baseman's status moving forward, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cash added that Aranda has been recovering well thus far from his fractured left wrist, an injury he sustained while applying a tag in a July 31 game against the Yankees. If the X-rays show improved healing for Aranda, the Rays should have a better idea regarding when he might be ready to resume baseball activities. Aranda won't be immediately thrust back into action once he's cleared to swing the bat and start fielding grounders, however, so his return from the 10-day injured list is unlikely to come until early September in a best-case scenario.