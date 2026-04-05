Aranda went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three strikeouts in Saturday's win over the Twins.

Aranda made his presence felt in the top of the second inning with a bases-loaded double that scored both Ben Williamson and Richie Palacios. Aranda has gone just 1-for-13 in his last three games, but he's done damage when he makes contact this year with two doubles, two homers and seven RBI with an .818 OPS through 39 plate appearances.