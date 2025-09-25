Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that the team is "taking it day-to-day" in terms of when or if Aranda (wrist) will be activated from the 10-day injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Aranda has been playing in backfield games at the Rays' spring training complex in Florida and appears ready to return from a fractured left wrist that's kept him sidelined since late July. However, it does not seem to be a slam dunk that he'll rejoin the active roster, as the Rays are weighing the benefit of a late-season return for Aranda and also who he would replace on the roster.