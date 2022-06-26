Tampa Bay optioned Aranda to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
The 24-year-old's first stint in the big leagues lasted only five days, with Aranda appeared in two games over that stretch and going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Though Aranda doesn't have much left to prove in the minors, the Rays want him to play on an everyday basis, and that opportunity won't be afforded to him in Tampa Bay after shortstop Wander Franco (quadriceps) was cleared to return from the 10-day injured list Sunday.