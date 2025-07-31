X-rays on Aranda's wrist came back negative after he exited Thursday's game against the Yankees, but he is still expected to miss several weeks, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Aranda got good news in that he won't be out for the rest of the season, with the team instead aiming for a return in September. He is expected to undergo further imaging Friday, which should provide a clearer timeline for his potential return.