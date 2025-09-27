Aranada went 1-for-4 with a solo homer during the Rays' 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Rays struggled to generate any offense in Saturday's loss, though Aranda supplied the team's only run with a solo homer off Yariel Rodriguez in the sixth inning. Aranda has belted a home run in each of the two games he's played in since returning from the IL on Friday and is up to 14 on the year. He has an .883 OPS with 55 runs, 22 doubles and 56 RBI across 417 plate appearances this season.