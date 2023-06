Lopez's contract was selected by the Rays on Saturday.

The 24-year-old lefty was selected by the Padres in the Rule 5 Draft over the winter but was returned to the Rays when he failed to crack San Diego's roster. He hasn't been particularly impressive for Triple-A Durham, posting a 5.19 ERA in 26 innings of work, but he'll get a look at the big-league level for the Rays nonetheless. Luis Patino was optioned in a corresponding move.