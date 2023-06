Tampa Bay optioned Lopez to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Lopez will head back to the minors after he made his MLB debut in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Rangers, striking out two while allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk over two innings. The Rays will replace Lopez on the 26-man active roster with a fresh arm in right-hander Ryan Thompson, who was called up from Durham in a corresponding move.