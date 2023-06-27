Fleming (elbow) resumed playing catch last week, MLB.com reports.

When Fleming initially landed on the 15-day injured list June 2 with left elbow soreness, the Rays had feared that the southpaw could be a candidate for season-ending surgery. Fortunately for Fleming, a follow-up MRI revealed only cartilage damage and inflammation, as his left elbow was deemed to be structurally sound. He'll ultimately be sidelined until at least late July after he was moved to the 60-day IL, but since he's already throwing again, Fleming looks as though he'll have a chance at being ready for activation when first eligible.