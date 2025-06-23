The Rays optioned Misner to Triple-A Durham on Monday.

The writing seemed to be on the wall for Misner's demotion, as the left-handed-hitting outfielder was slashing just .148/.212/.213 with a 37.6 percent strikeout rate since the beginning of May and had been on the bench for two of the Rays' last five matchups with right-handed pitchers. Misner has an intriguing fantasy profile due to his blend of power and speed, but his contact issues could make it difficult for him to stick as an everyday player in the big leagues. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays plan to recall Chandler Simpson from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday to replace Misner as a strong-side platoon outfielder.