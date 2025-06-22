Misner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The left-handed-hitting Misner typically starts against right-handed pitchers like the Tigers' Casey Mize, but Misner will cede his spot in the outfield to Christopher Morel in the series finale. With a .167/.205/.262 slash line since the beginning of June, Misner could soon be in danger of losing hold of his regular spot in the Tampa Bay lineup, and potentially at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Durham.