Triple-A Durham placed Manzardo on its 7-day injured list Monday due to an unspecified issue.

Manzardo was recently deactivated after he was selected to play in Saturday's All-Star Futures Game, but he ultimately went unused in the exhibition. The Rays haven't provided an explanation behind why Manzardo didn't play in the Futures Game, though it's worth noting that he exited in the third inning of his most recent game with Durham last Thursday, which may be when he sustained an injury. The first base prospect finished the first half of the season with a .238/.342/.442 slash line and 11 home runs across 313 plate appearances with Durham.