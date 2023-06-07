Manzardo is slashing .243/.346/.449 with three home runs and a 28:18 K:BB over his last 30 games for Triple-A Durham.

His line for the season (.261/.360/.489) is more impressive than this recent run, but Manzardo's wRC+ is down to 110, which is not an impressive mark for a Triple-A first baseman. He is still one of the better pure hitters in the minors, but given that Manzardo is not yet on the 40-man roster, a promotion to the majors does not appear imminent.