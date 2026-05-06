Englert (forearm) could start Friday in Boston in place of the injured Steven Matz (elbow), Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays had sent Englert to Triple-A Durham to begin a rehab assignment. However, Englert was spotted in the clubhouse Wednesday, suggesting the club could have him fill in for Matz instead. Englert has been used in relief this season, but the Rays intend to stretch him out as a rotation option. He hasn't pitched in more than two weeks and is not stretched out, so it would be an abbreviated start if Englert does indeed take the ball Friday.