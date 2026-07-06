Rays' Mason Englert: Fans nine during loss

Englert (0-2) took the loss Sunday against the Astros, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out nine over 5.2 innings.

Englert was recalled from Triple-A Durham to make the start Sunday and turned in his longest major-league outing while recording a career-high nine punchouts. He surrendered solo home runs to Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes, accounting for all of Houston's offense. Englert also generated 16 swinging strikes and recorded at least one strikeout in every inning he pitched. While the Rays currently lack a scheduled starter for Friday's game against the Mariners, Englert could be the leading candidate to get another turn in the rotation.