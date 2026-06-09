Rays' Mason Englert: Goes unused in win

The Rays elected not to deploy Englert, who was expected to work in a bulk relief role Monday against the Red Sox, after Ian Seymour pitched the first four innings, and the rest of the bullpen held up, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Englert was called up to provide length for Tampa Bay during Monday's clash, but the game played out in a way that didn't require skipper Kevin Cash to call on the right-hander. Englert was spotted warming in the bullpen a few times throughout the game, though the Rays' relievers did their jobs, resulting in a 3-1 victory over the Red Sox. Cash failed to mention the plan for Englert going forward. He'll presumably be available to provide either long relief or a start later in the week as needed.