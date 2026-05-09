The Rays optioned Englert to Triple-A Durham on Saturday.

Englert pitched 3.1 shutout innings in bulk relief Friday, giving up just two hits and striking out three batters in the process. The 26-year-old righty now owns a 5.63 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 16 big-league innings this season and could be an option for additional opportunities with the Rays down the road as a starter or multi-inning reliever. Right-hander Aaron Brooks was promoted from Durham in a corresponding move.