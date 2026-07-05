Rays' Mason Englert: Promoted to start Sunday

The Rays recalled Englert from Triple-A Durham to start Sunday against the Astros.

The right-hander spent the past few weeks in the minors and will rejoin Tampa Bay to start Sunday's series finale in Houston. It'll be just the second big-league start of the season for Englert, though he was utilized as a long reliever during his most recent stint in the majors in early June, when he made two appearances allowed one run on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts over nine innings. For the season, the 26-year-old has a 3.96 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB across 25 big-league innings.