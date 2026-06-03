Rays' Mason Englert: Rejoining big club

The Rays recalled Englert from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Englert will give the Rays' weary bullpen with a fresh arm heading into Wednesday's game against the Tigers, after Tampa Bay needed relievers to cover 12.2 innings between the first two contests of the series. Before being demoted May 9, the 26-year-old righty made a 3.1-inning bulk-relief appearance in his last outing with the Rays, and he had since settled into a starting role with Durham. Over his three starts prior to his call-up, Englert posted a 4.70 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 15.1 innings.