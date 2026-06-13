Rays' Mason Englert: Shuttled back to minors

Tampa Bay optioned Englert to Triple-A Durham on Saturday.

In his most recent stint with the Rays, Englert pitched in two games, allowing just one run on four hits with a 6:2 K:BB over nine innings. He threw 65 pitches while covering four frames Friday against the Angels, so he was likely going to be unavailable for a few days, and Tampa Bay decided to send him down to make room for Craig Kimbrel (wrist) to return from the injured list. Englert could be back with Tampa Bay the next time the team needs a reliever capable of covering multiple innings on the big-league roster.