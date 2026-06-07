Rays' Mason Englert: Working in bulk-relief role Monday

Englert will follow Ian Seymour for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Englert was recalled by the Rays from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, and he'll take to the mound Monday after Seymour tosses one or two innings. Englert has spent the majority of the 2026 season in the majors and has a 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB across 21 innings. His last outing was against the Tigers on the same day he was called up from the minors, when he allowed one run on four hits while striking out three batters across five innings.