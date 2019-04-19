Duffy (hamstring/back) has resumed most baseball activities but has still made "minimal" progress during the few days, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The fact Duffy is now back to apparently participating in baseball activities is certainly a positive, but his overall progress is still moving along at a modest pace. A return at some point in May appears to still be the target for Duffy, with the possibility his injured-list stint persists even longer.