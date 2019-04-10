Rays' Matt Duffy: Getting closer to baseball activities
Duffy (hamstring/back) has still not resumed any baseball activities but is getting closer to doing so, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The oft-injured infielder is dealing with multiple injuries, and his possible return date is currently projected as early-to-mid May in a best-case scenario. The report from manager Kevin Cash that Duffy is getting closer to resuming baseball activities is encouraging, but he'll presumably still face a multi-week rehab process even when he reaches that benchmark.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...