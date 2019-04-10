Duffy (hamstring/back) has still not resumed any baseball activities but is getting closer to doing so, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The oft-injured infielder is dealing with multiple injuries, and his possible return date is currently projected as early-to-mid May in a best-case scenario. The report from manager Kevin Cash that Duffy is getting closer to resuming baseball activities is encouraging, but he'll presumably still face a multi-week rehab process even when he reaches that benchmark.