Thaiss went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and four RBI in Friday's 14-8 win over Detroit.

Thaiss gave the Rays a four-run lead in the first inning with a two-run double before driving in two more runs on separate RBI singles in the sixth and eighth. It was Thaiss's fifth multi-hit game and second multi-RBI contest this season. Since being acquired by the Rays in late May, he has gone 9-for-28 (.321) with four runs scored, five walks and five RBI.