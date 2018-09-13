Perez (hamstring) is making deliberate progress from his injury and manager Kevin Cash concedes he may not return before the end of the regular season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The rookie backstop hit the disabled list Aug. 31, and there was relative certainty as recently as last weekend about a return before the end of the season. The latest news implies differently, although Perez still has over two weeks to regain full health. Jesus Sucre, Nick Ciuffo and Adam Moore are all candidates to handle catching duties while Perez remains sidelined.