Zunino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 31-year-old clubbed 33 homers last year but is off to a slow start in 2022, going 1-for-18 with 10 strikeouts through six games. Zunino started Opening Day behind the plate, but he and Francisco Mejia have alternated starts in every game since, and that trend will continue Sunday after Zunino started Saturday's contest.