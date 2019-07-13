Lowe, who is starting at first base and hitting fifth Saturday, could get some time at third base at some point this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays currently have six everyday players for five spots, so this would be a way to keep Lowe's bat in the lineup on a slightly more consistent basis. However, Yandy Diaz certainly doesn't deserve to see his playing time dip, so this may be more of an in-case-of-emergency situation. Lowe appears to be up for good, as he is now slashing .291/.355/.509 with three home runs in 62 plate appearances.